Stop talking about vote rigging-Muntu

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate Rtd. Gen. Greg Mugisha Muntu has rallied Ugandans not to get worried about vote-rigging.

Muntu says that worries of vote-rigging will demoralize the electorate to cast their vote.

While campaigning in Mityana district on Tuesday, Muntu asked the electorate to turn up in big numbers on polling day to frustrate any plans of rigging.

Muntu also asked the electorate not to vote Member of Parliament who supported the amendment of the constitution which lifted the presidential age limit.

Muntu also attributed the brutality by security personnel to the poor management of the army and police.

Janet Namuli, the ANT party flag bearer for the Mityana Municipal Parliamentary seat told Muntu that the municipality is facing challenges of unemployment, poor education standards and lack of adequate health facilities among others.

Muntu later officially opened the ANT office in Mityana Municipality.

URN