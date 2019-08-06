Stella Nyanzi’s supporters remanded for inciting violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road Magistrates Court has yesterday remanded six supporters of jailed Dr Stella Nyanzi to Luzira Prison until August 16th, 2019.

Grade one Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis remanded the six on charges of inciting violence, contempt of court, assault and malicious damage on August 2 during Dr Nyanzi’s trial.

Those remanded include; Simon Wanyera, Abdullah Waiswa, Augustine Ojobile, Joel Kabali, Fatumah Abilinabyo and Moses Katumba.

Five separate files of cases have been read against them. Prosecution alleges that the group on August 2nd 2019 at Buganda Road Court incited court to do an act of violence against her worship Gladys Kamasanyu, a Magistrate at the same court.

It is also alleged that the group within Court premises where a judicial proceeding was being heard showed disrespect in speech manner in reference of the said proceedings and the magistrate presiding. They abused the trial magistrate Kamasanyu before throwing a bottle of mineral water at her.

However, suspects Kabali, Abalinabyo and Wanyera face extra charges of malicious damage of property.

Prosecution alleges that the trio on the same day at Buganda Road Court in Kampala District willfully and unlawfully damaged or destroyed garret pin point PD 6500 Walk through detector machine which was court property.

Abalinabyo is also charged separately for common assault when she allegedly assaulted magistrate Kamasanyu. The accused have however pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Meanwhile Forum for Democratic Change’s Ingrid Turinawe has also been charged separately and remanded to Luzira over being a common nuisance when she assaulted Police officer at the Central Police Station Kampala.

It is alleged that on August 4th, 2019 at CPS Kampala, Turinawe did an act that caused annoyance and inconvenienced the public in the common rights thereby leading to a conclusion that she is a common nuisance.

Prosecution also alleges that she assaulted Detective Sergent Patrick Alunyu thereby causing him actual bodily harm. She also pleaded not guilty.

The State Prosecutor Mariam Njuki has told court that investigations are incomplete and asked court to remand her until August, 16th, 2019 when she will return to finalize with their bail applications.

The troubles for the entire group started last week as they were protesting the 18 months jail term that was handed over to former Makerere University Researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi for cyber harassment.

The group also protested Nyanzi’s failure to appear in court physically.

*****

URN