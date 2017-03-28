State asks pension scum convicts to first pay sh15 billion before bail

Court of Appeal’s Justice Steven Kavuma on Monday sent back three jailed former officials of Ministry of Public Service to Luzira prison until they will be alerted that their ruling on bail is ready.

Former Permanent Secretary Jimmy Lwamafa, together with Principal Accountant Christopher Obey and Commissioner Compensation Stephen Kiwanuka Kunsa Monday appeared before the Deputy Chief Justice who heard their respective bail applications, and said he will deliver his ruling on notice.

The trio informed Justice Kavuma that they are of advanced age and sick, they have permanent places of residencies and the offence they were convicted of doesnot involve personal violance.

However State Attorneys Tom Walugembe and Elizooba Maxim objected to their release on bail unless they deposited sh15 billion out of the sh50 billion they were ordered to refund to government.

They are currently serving imprisonment terms of 7, 10 and 5 years respectively having been found guilty of mismanaging sh88 billion which they irregularly budgeted for as NSSF payment yet public servants do not contribute to the fund.

Anti-corruption court Judge Lawrence Gidudu convicted them in November last year, and being dissatisfied they petitioned the Court of Appeal which they are now asking to release them on bail pending appeal.

