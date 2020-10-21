Stanchart, BRAC partners to support adolescents

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Standard Chartered Bank in partnership with BRAC have today (Oct.21) announced a donation of Shs 166million to support adolescents under the ‘goal project’. The project is manned by BRAC, a micro-finance service provider.

Executives said in a notice that, the six-month project intervention will seek to prevent, mitigate and build the resilience of adolescent girls and community members to enable them deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘goal project’ is a community investment initiative which uses sports and life skills education to transform the lives of young women and girls under the Empowerment and Livelihood for Adolescent program (ELA).

The project’s objective is to equip girls with financial education and life skills so that they can play active leadership roles in their families and communities.

This is done through supporting girls aged between 9 – 22 through five modules including; Be yourself, Be healthy, Be empowered, Be money savvy and Be Independent.

The trainings are conducted by 64 Goal Coaches in 64 clubs in 8 branches where the project is being implemented.

Every year, a sample size of 1,500 girls are selected to fill in the baseline survey which is used to measure the project success that year.

With support from Standard Chartered Bank Uganda, BRAC started implementing the Goal Programme in October 2014. As of 2019, the project had impacted the lives of 42,000 adolescent girls in rural and urban communities in nine districts and established eight adolescents safe houses in 64 villages of Kampala, Mbarara, Isingiro, Lyantonde, Wakiso, Kayunga and Mukono districts.

These clubs are facilitated by eight trained Goal coaches who are tasked to train and recruit 6,500 adolescent girls and young women to undertake the Goal curriculum training for a period of 10 months.

Regina Mukiri, the head of corporate affairs, brand & marketing at Stanchart said, it is their responsibility to support various categories of vulnerable persons impacted by the pandemic.