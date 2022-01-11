Stanbic Uganda Cup prize money increased

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda’s Football Association (FUFA) has confirmed an increment in the prize money for the new edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

This was confirmed by Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, the 3rd FUFA Vice President during the launch and draw of the round of 64 Stanbic Uganda Cup, at the FUFA House in Mengo.

The draws were conducted by the FUFA Competitions Director Hajjati Aisha Nalule together with Kiyingi and Kenneth Agutamba, Stanbic Bank’s head of reputation and communications.

Kiyingi revealed that this season’s prize money has been increased from UGX 166 million last season to UGX 179 million, courtesy of the sponsors Stanbic Bank Uganda and Plascon Paint. She thanked the organizers for the increment which she says will boost the tournament.

According to the new prizes, the winners will bag UGX 50M, the runners up will UGX 25M, the semi-finalists will bag UGX 12M, and the quarter finalists will smile away with UGX 6M. All teams that will reach Round of 16 will walk away with UGX 3M while those that will stop at Round of 32 will walk away with UGX 2M

According to Nalule, “250 clubs from the regions participated in the preliminary round, joined by the 16 Uganda Premier League, and 11 FUFA Big League clubs are joined by Regional (third division) and fourth division clubs. All the hosts must have a green ground”. This is however different from the last edition of the championship that was only limited to Premier League and Big League teams.

According to the draws made, defending champions Vipers SC will kick off their title defense against Kigezi Homeboyz, Express face PCCP FC, SC Villa will take on Super Eagles while KCCA FC will face Busia United among other fixtures

Vipers SC are the defending champions after defeating Bidco FC in the final last year.

URN