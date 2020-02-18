Stanbic launches campaign targeting borrowers

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Stanbic Bank Uganda has launched a campaign dubbed ‘unbeatable loans’ aimed at creating awareness about the various financing solutions currently available.

The campaign launched a few days ago will run until the end of May 2020, showcasing the bank’s unbeatable range of products that customers or the general public can access from personal loans, to home loans or instant overdrafts.

Commenting about the new campaign, the bank’s Head of Personal Markets, Israel Arinaitwe said: “Providing quick and affordable financing is a key component to growing Uganda’s economy. As the leading bank in the country, Stanbic plays an important role by growing clients’ activities and businesses by providing financial solutions that meet their needs.”

Arinaitwe said providing loans to clients is important for the economy, because, individuals and businesses need credit for expansion and also cater for short-term and long-term needs.

He said that the beginning of the year comes with new expense lines like school fees, starting new businesses and projects, buying land/houses or complete on-going construction.

“No matter the circumstance, the bank has a matching solution to match the individual customer need in a timely manner,” he said.

The bank has invested in technology to aid its customers access some services using mobile phones and other internet enabled devices instead of moving to the physical bank branch which is often time consuming for busy clients.

The new campaign comes just days after Bank of Uganda reporting that the banking sector show private sector credit slacken in the fourth quarter to 2019 relative to third quarter-2019.

The central bank said that average (year-on-year) growth was 12.1% in the quarter to December 2019 relative to 13.3% in quarter to September 2019.