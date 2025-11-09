Stanbic Bank gives Mbale Hospital sh100 million boost

Stanbic Bank’s UGX 100m Donation to Mbale Hospital Brings Hope for Women, Children In Elgon Region

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to improving maternal health outcomes by giving Mbale Hospital a Sh100 million boost. An assortment of equipment that includes an anaesthetic machine, mama kits, a portable oxygen cylinder, patient monitors, pediatric ventilator, pulse oximeters, a heavy-duty nebulizer, Hemocue cuvettes, and a VAYU CPAP system, among others items designed to directly support maternal and neonatal care have been delivered.

Mbale Regional Referral Hospital serves an estimated population of 4.5 million people across 17 districts in Eastern Uganda.

The facility also receives patients from neighbouring districts such as Bukedea and Kumi in the Teso sub-region, a factor that has contributed to persistent congestion at the hospital.

According to Dr. Baifa Arwinyo, the lead obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at the facility, the hospital handles between 20 to 30 deliveries daily, including normal births, Caesarean sections, and other complicated cases. “On a monthly basis, we manage over 500 deliveries, and the numbers keep rising,” she said.

Beyond maternity services, the hospital also provides gynaecological care, cancer screening, and management of mild oncology cases with support from specialists from Busitema University. However, the growing patient load continues to strain available resources.

Dr. Arwinyo said, “We are really constrained, especially in terms of space. We need proper labour rooms where mothers can be monitored safely. Many end up delivering under tents, on verandas, or in makeshift areas. More space would also support our nurses and midwives to monitor mothers closely and prevent complications.”

In response to these challenges, Stanbic Bank Uganda has donated maternal health equipment worth UGX 100 million to the hospital.

Speaking during the handover, Stanbic Bank Chief Executive, Mumba Kalifungwa, said the gesture is part of the bank’s annual LOVE Month campaign, which focuses on supporting communities.

“At Stanbic Bank, our purpose is clear; ‘Uganda is our home, we drive her growth.’ This purpose guides not only our business, but also how we show up for our communities,” Kalifungwa said.

He said the bank has supported several health facilities in the Elgon region over the years. “Last year, we donated equipment to this very hospital and Maluku Health Centre III. After engaging your management again this year, we saw need to scale up our support,” he said.

Kalifungwa emphasized the bank’s commitment to improving maternal health outcomes. “No mother should lose her life while giving birth. Every woman and every baby matters. Our partnership with the Ministry of Health underscores this commitment.”

He further revealed that the bank has committed to mobilising up to UGX 1 trillion over the next three years to support women entrepreneurs, youth, and smallholder farmers. “When we empower these groups, we strengthen families, drive innovation, boost food security, and build resilient communities,” he said.

Mbale Hospital Director, Dr. Stephen Obbo, welcomed the donation, thanking Stanbic Bank for its responsive and impactful approach.

“You have pressed the needle in the right spot. While we still face challenges such as limited space, I am glad that the issue of the anaesthetic machine in the maternity wing has now been addressed. This will greatly improve the quality of care,” Dr. Obbo said.

Hamza Banja, Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Mbale Industrial Division, Mbale City said the support is a true demonstration of partnership between the private sector and government in improving the quality of healthcare services for our mothers and children.

He said such contributions directly strengthen government efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates and ensure safer deliveries for all Ugandan women.

“Stanbic Bank’s gesture today goes beyond a donation it is an investment in the lives of our mothers and the future of our nation. When the private sector joins hands with government to support essential health services, we move closer to achieving a healthier and more prosperous Uganda. We thank Stanbic for leading by example,” Banja said.