Stanbic Bank, Busaiga SACCO host free medical camp in Kabarole, donate modern hospital equipment

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank recently joined hands with Busaiga SACCO to organize a medical camp in Fort Portal, which coincided with a donation of vital medical equipment to Nyantabooma Health Centre III, to boost its maternal healthcare services.

The donation, presented during a ceremony at the facility, is part of the bank’s ongoing countrywide efforts in support of the Ministry of Health to improve healthcare systems and promote inclusive development.

Speaking at the event, Tunde Thorpe, Executive Head of Business and Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank, highlighted the importance of empowering communities, especially women, youth, and farmers, through strategic partnerships.

“This donation is not merely a gesture of goodwill; it embodies our purpose: ‘Uganda is our home; we drive her growth.’ Maternal health lies at the heart of this mission, and we believe no woman should face childbirth risks without access to dignity and essential medical tools,” he said.

The bank’s contribution, valued at sh20 million, includes a modern centrifuge, two fetal dopplers, two oxygen concentrators, four blood pressure machines, five Litman Classic II stethoscopes, and 200 mama kits.

Nyantabooma Health Centre III, established in 1993, is located in Nyantabooma Central, Harugongo Sub-county, Kabarole District in western Uganda. The facility serves approximately 17,000 outpatients annually, handles around 200 antenatal cases, and conducts about 50 deliveries each month.

The hospital employs 17 staff members, resulting in a doctor-to-patient ratio of approximately 1:1,000, a number that is two times the internationally recommended standard.

Dr. Moses Gumisiriza, the hospital in charge, praised Stanbic Bank and Busaiga SACCO for their contribution, noting that the items would improve healthcare quality in the area and reduce referrals to Fort Portal Hospital.

“We are immensely grateful to Stanbic and Busaiga SACCO leadership for supporting Harugongo’s health needs. Today’s medical camp attracted 350 patients who received free healthcare. We conducted cancer screenings for 23 mothers, diabetes and blood pressure tests for 100 individuals, and HIV testing for another 100. Notably, the teenage pregnancy rate in the sub-county stands at 27%, the highest in the district,” Dr. Gumisiriza said.

Mercy Kusemererwa, Busaiga SACCO General Manager, commended Stanbic Bank for their swift response to the partnership call and their support for the people of Kabarole.

“Our collaboration with Stanbic Bank in supporting Nyantabooma Health Centre III reflects our shared commitment to community well-being. Healthy communities are the cornerstone of sustainable growth, and we are proud to contribute to transforming lives through improved healthcare,” Kusemererwa said.Since 2021, Stanbic Bank has donated over 22,000 mama kits and medical supplies to 85 health facilities across Uganda.

Thorpe said these initiatives are largely driven by the bank’s Employee Community Initiative Programme, reflecting a belief that business must serve society.

Thorpe said, “Our work in Fort Portal and across Uganda aligns with global development priorities, including the Sustainable Development Goals on Good Health and Well-being, Gender Equality, and Partnerships for the Goals,”

He also paid tribute to His Majesty King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV for his visionary leadership in fostering social and economic transformation across the Tooro Kingdom.

Godfrey Musumba, chairperson of Harugongo Sub-county, urged locals to utilize the new equipment at the health centre to avoid costly and unnecessary trips to distant facilities.

“I am here to assure our community that the fear of non-functional medical equipment is now a thing of the past. Today, we have the capacity to handle 200 antenatal cases and deliver over 50 mothers all in one place,” Musumba said.

Dr. Brian Kisembo of the Kabarole District Health Office called on residents to embrace preventive healthcare measures to reduce reliance on treatment and lower government expenditure.

He said, “Many health conditions that bring people to hospitals are preventable through simple practices like good hygiene and proper post-harvest handling right from the household level. Approximately 70-80% of cases are preventable.”