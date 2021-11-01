Stanbic Bank announces new loan offers at special interest rate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As 2021 gets to the end, Stanbic Bank Uganda has unveiled what it terms as ‘exciting offers’ on unsecured personal loans effectively activating the festive mood among customers.

In a Nov.01 media statement, Uganda’s largest bank by assets, said, the promotional offer runs until end of the year.

With interest rates on offers starting from as low as 16% (subject to terms and conditions), customers are being given long repayment-periods of up to 72 months for unsecured advances to salary earners, 10 years for land financing and up to twenty years for home purchase.

“After a tough year that saw many Ugandans spend their savings as they stayed home due to Covid19, our offer is to really facilitate our customers to celebrate life as they prepare for opportunities in the coming year,” said Sam Mwogeza, Head Consumer and High Net worth at Stanbic Bank.

The bank’s rich festive menu offers exciting asset financing deals that can be quickly applied for and granted within minutes, at hugely discounted rates through the bank’s digital and mobile banking platforms as well as branches across the country.

Offers include land, home improvement or purchase, vehicle and other assets’ financing deals that are available to both current customers with a loan and those without.

For non-customers, a quick self-registration online process is available to get them a fully functional bank account with Stanbic Bank after which they gradually become eligible.

Economic experts say, subsidized financial services of this nature are key to accelerating economic recovery that has slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic era.