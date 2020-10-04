Spurs visit Old Trafford hoping to end losing run

Sunday 4 October

14:00: Leicester City v West Ham United

14:00: Southampton v West Bromwich Albion

16:00: Arsenal v Sheffield United

16:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham

18:30: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

21:15: Aston Villa v Liverpool

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | The top Premier League match for the weekend is the meeting of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho coming up against another of his former teams.

United are unbeaten in their last three matches against Tottenham, though the pressure will be on the hosts to put in a better showing at Old Trafford compared to their last home match, which ended in a surprise 3-1 loss at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Spurs, meanwhile, will hope loan signing Gareth Bale, if he recovers fitness in time, can produce his best form and provide the spark which has been missing all through their time under ‘The Special One’.

Champions Liverpool will be confident of claiming all three points when they visit Aston Villa, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah looking to continue their strong form in attack for the Reds, while the same can be said for Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the Gunners host Sheffield United.

******

SOURCE: DSTV

S