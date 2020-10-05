Spurs 6 United 1, followed by Aston Villa 7 Liverpool 2

*⃣ Man United 1 Spurs 6

*⃣ Aston Villa 7 Liverpool 2

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Villa Park and Old Trafford produced 16 goals in two matches, as Liverpool and Manchester United suffered humiliating defeats on Sunday in the Premier League.

Ollie Watkins bagged a first-half hat-trick as sensational Aston Villa claimed a stunning 7-2 victory over reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

Captain Jack Grealish bagged a second-half brace while new loan signing Ross Barkley and John McGinn also got in on the act as Villa, who led 4-1 at the interval, started a league campaign with three successive wins for the first time since 1962/63.

Clinical Villa were scintillating as they registered a truly memorable triumph in what was a pulsating encounter.

At Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty in the first two minutes, but visitors Spurs responded immediately, and raced on to a 4-1 first half time lead.

Tanguy Ndombele had leveled for the visitors, and soon after Anthony Martial was sent off, before doubles by Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, plus one from Aurier, stretched the score.

