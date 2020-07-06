Speeding vehicle collides with train in Jinja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are investigating an accident involving a saloon car and a train that was heading to Kampala from Jinja station last night. The accident occurred when a saloon car registration number UBC 836A failed to take heed of the warnings and traffic provisions while crossing the rail.

Alex Isabirye, a driver of a commuter taxi who witnessed the incident says that the victim was driving at a high speed and hardly heard the warning from other road users about a train that was crossing through the railway before the tragedy occurred.

Ahmed Binasali, another driver says that the victim could have been obstructed by the loud sound of music from his vehicle.

The driver had initially been rushed to Jinja Regional referral hospital, with multiple injuries and excessive bleeding, according to one of the eyewitnesses Andrew Kiiza. However, it is alleged that his relatives sneaked him out of the ward under the cover of darkness to a yet-to-be-identified private health facility.

Meanwhile, Abbas Natumu, the officer in charge of operations at Jinja Central Police Station says that the train was cleared to proceed with the journey while police continue to track down the victim.

According to the traffic and road safety regulations, a driver of a vehicle is required to exercise extra care in approaching and traversing rail crossings and apply reasonable speed to enable him or her to stop if circumstances so require.

The drivers are also required to stop and check that no rail-borne vehicle is approaching, before crossing through railway lines which are not equipped with gates, barriers, light signals, and not controlled by either a police officer, traffic warden, or railway-crossing keeper. Any person who contravenes this regulation commits an offense.

******

URN