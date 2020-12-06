Speaker Kadaga eulogizes Muzaata

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has joined other National Resistance Movement-NRM leaders to eulogize fallen Muslim cleric, Nuhu Muzaata.

Muzaata breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the International Hospital Kampala on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to journalists at the sideline of Museveni’s third campaign meeting at the Kamuli youth center in Kamuli district on Saturday, Kadaga said that Muzaata was open minded and will be dearly missed by his family and close associates.

Kadaga argues that despite uttering controversial statements, Muzaata has been a peace loving character who attracted more friends to his side irrespective of their diverse political and religious affiliations.

She however claims that Muzaata is suspected to have succumbed to Covid-19 and urged members of the public to observe the Ministry of health standard operating procedures for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Mike Mukula, the party’s vice chairperson in charge of eastern Uganda says that Muzaata has been an honest nationalist who independently spoke the truth to the centers of power without fear or favor.

Mukula further says that Muzaata was his personal friend who openly critiqued and advised him on several issues throughout his political career.

Meanwhile, Richard Todwong, the NRM deputy secretary general says that Muzaata was a fearless leader and the party condoles with his family and friends.

URN