Speaker Anita Among pledges to fast track creation of Lumino District

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Anita Anet Among, the speaker of parliament has promised to join hands with the newly elected members of parliament in Busia to fast track the creation of a new district called Lumino district. This, she says, will be easy for her if she is voted as speaker again.

In her address during a thanksgiving ceremony of NRM party held on Saturday at Buwanda Primary School playground in Busia District, Among assured residents of Busia that she is going to foster the creation of a new district and ask the government to expedite the opening of a new border point at Mulwanda in Samia Bugwe South and the Buteba border point in Samia Bugwe North constituencies.

She was responding to the district leader’s memo presented by the Busia NRM chairperson Isaac Muwanguzi who was reminding the speaker of the promises made by President Museveni during his 2026 campaign trail in the district.

Muwanguzi said that during the presidential campaigns, residents demanded the creation of Lumino district, which the NRM party chairman pledged to fulfil if elected again. He argued that now that Busia district gave Museveni a resounding 65% of the votes, it is time for this pledge to come through.

If created, the new district of Lumino will consist of ten (10) sub-counties, including Masafu Town Council, Lumino/Majanji Town Council, Masaba, Masafu, Busime, Lunyo, Masinya, Buhehe, Majanji and Busime sub-counties.

This aims to reduce unemployment among youths and solve the tribal clicks between Basamia and Bagwe. Anita Annet Among who is seeking re-election as speaker of parliament, has asked elected MPs from Busia and other parts of the country to support her bid, noting that she will use her position as speaker of parliament and NRM vice chairperson to mentor and support newly elected legislators.

“When you come to Parliament, we shall support you, nurture you and ensure that Busia benefits. The same support will be extended to other newly elected legislators,” Among said.

Among noted, the celebrations in Busia were meant to honour President Museveni and the NRM for their massive victory in the 2026 general elections, revealing that the party secured 65 per cent of the vote in the district.

According to the electoral commission, President Museveni 65% in the just-concluded 2026 general elections, making an increase of 18.7% compared to 2021 where he got 46.3%. Richard Todwong, the NRM Party Secretary General says the initiative to appreciate voters has started from Busia, and they shall do it even at the national level.

The NRM national treasurer Barbara Nekesa said it would have been unjust for the NRM leadership not to return and thank Ugandans for overwhelmingly voting President Museveni and party flag bearers.

She attributed the party’s strong performance to a structurally coordinated mobilisation strategy, noting that the 2026 campaign was more organised than previous ones and that the peace and security, development initiatives and poverty eradication programmes of the NRM were among the key factors that motivated voters to overwhelmingly support their party’s flag bearer.

Egesa Abraham, a resident of Lumino subcounty, said that now that they supported the NRM party, it is time for them to benefit in terms of better services, like other parts of the country have done.

