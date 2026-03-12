Speaker Anita Among defends her leadership ahead of 12th parliament vote

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has defended her leadership and dismissed claims that she assumed the role by accident.” She is equally confident that she will be re-elected for another term when the 12th parliament is inaugurated in May.

Among became the Speaker of Parliament on March 25, 2022, after the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, a victory she now points to as proof of her legitimacy. But she has faced criticism, the latest from Democratic Party president and Justice Minister Norbert Mao, who recently described her rise to the Speakership as “accidental.”

“There is no school for training Speakers of Parliament, and there is no accidental Speaker,” Among said. “The Speaker people call ‘accidental’ was elected by 415 Members of Parliament. By God’s grace, I will be Speaker of the 12th Parliament and Thomas Tayebwa will remain Deputy Speaker.”

Her comments come as the political debate grows ahead of the election of a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Under Article 82 of the 1995 Constitution, Members of Parliament elect these leaders through a secret ballot at the beginning of each new parliamentary term. President Yoweri Museveni is expected to inaugurate the 12th Parliament on May 12, after which MPs will take their oath of office and elect their leadership.

Her confidence is also strengthened by the endorsement of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). The party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) endorsed both Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to retain their positions in resolutions passed in January and February 2026.

President Museveni, who chairs the NRM, approved the decision and forwarded their names to the party caucus. Because the NRM holds the majority in Parliament, this endorsement could significantly influence the outcome.

However, the endorsement has faced legal and political challenges. On March 6, NRM member Apollo Kibira filed a case in the High Court seeking to cancel the CEC decision. He argues that the endorsement violates the Constitution and denies other party members the chance to contest the position.

Some politicians have also made it clear they will challenge the current leadership. Mbale City Woman MP-elect Lydia Wanyoto said the final decision belongs to MPs. “I am here laughing,” Wanyoto told Uganda Radio Network. “We will wait for the NRM caucus meeting in May. The Speaker is voted for by MPs.”

Norbert Mao has also insisted he will contest. “None of those decisions or political games will stop me from running,” he said, adding that Parliament needs change.

Other candidates who have expressed interest in the Speakership include State Minister for Housing Persis Namuganza, Aringa South MP-elect Yorke Odria Alioni, and Masindi District Woman MP-elect Dr Florence Asiimwe Akiiki.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has argued that retaining the current leadership would help provide stability in a Parliament expected to have many new MPs. Supporters of the current leadership believe continuity will help the 556-member Parliament quickly begin work on key national issues.

Women also continue to play a strong role in Uganda’s legislature. About 35 per cent of MPs are women, largely due to affirmative-action district women’s MP seats provided for under Article 32 of the Constitution.

Among encouraged incoming female legislators to remain confident and active in leadership. “There must be gender equality,” she said. “If the Speaker is a woman, the Deputy Speaker should be a man. You cannot have two men together.”

She also defended her role in overseeing the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act in 2023, a decision that led to international sanctions against her.

“When we were passing the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, many people feared even being associated with it,” she said. “I was sanctioned for the good of this country. I stood for our values and traditions, and I am ready to do it again.”

****

URN