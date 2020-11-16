South Sudan humbles Uganda in AFCON qualifier

#TotalAFCONQ2021

South Sudan 1 Uganda 0

Malawi 0 Burkina Faso 0

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes suffered a set-back in the current TOTAL Afcon 2021 qualification campaign, losing 1-0 to South Sudan during a group B duel at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Monday.

Tito Okello Odong scored in the 35th minute, a successful kick from the penalty spot.

Two minutes before the goal came, Uganda Cranes has lost midfielder Khalid Aucho after red card offence.

Gallant efforts by Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and the entire team in typical fighting spirit to find the equalizer and possible winning goal were frustrated by the mean South Sudan defence.

South Sudan were also reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes to play through Abdallah Musa for a second booking.

Uganda Cranes remains on 7 points from 4 matches, South Sudan earned their first victory of the campaign and has 3 points.

Group B is led by Burkina Faso who picked an away point off Malawi in Blantyre during the goal-less draw.

Burkina Faso has 8 points ahead of the next qualification rounds in March 2021.

Team Line Up:

Uganda Cranes XI: Denis Onyango (18), Nicholas Wakiro Wadada (14), Disan Galiwango (4), Halid Lwaliwa (15), Timothy Denis Awany (03), Khalid Aucho (08), Karim Watambala (25), Faruku Miya (17), Allan Okello (20), Fahad Bayo (09), Kizito Luwagga (10)

Substitutes: Jamal Salim (19), Charles Lukwago (01), Paul Patrick Mbowa (24), Shafiq Kagimu (13), Edrisa Lubega (22), Brian Aheebwa (16), Mike Azira (23), Emmanuel Okwi (07), Derrick Paul Nsibambi (11), David Owori, Elvis Bwomono (06), Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu (12)

SENEGAL FIRST TO QUALIFY

Senegal became the first team to qualify for the 2022 Afcon after stopping hosts Guinea Bissau on Sunday night. Sadio Mane who also features for English giants Liverpool netted the lone goal.

In the other games played on Sunday Kenya lost 2-1 away to Comoros, while Burundi beat Mauritania 3-1 in Bujumbura. Chad held Guinea to a 1-1 draw, while Equatorial Guinea picked a 1-0 home win against Libya.

The Afcon competition was meant to take place in Cameroon in 2021, but was pushed further to 2022 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

SOURCE: FUFA WEBSITE

