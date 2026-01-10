South Sudan denies U.S. accusations of obstructing humanitarian assistance

JUBA | Xinhua | South Sudan on Friday denied accusations by the United States of obstructing humanitarian assistance following Washington’s recent decision to suspend foreign assistance to parts of the country.

Thomas Kenneth Elisapana, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the accusations implicating government officials in obstructing humanitarian access by imposing illicit costs are unsubstantiated.

“We have not yet received official communication on this through diplomatic channels, but our preliminary position is this: the claim about senior government officials being involved in the obstruction of humanitarian activities is unsubstantiated and therefore unfounded,” he told journalists in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

South Sudan, as a sovereign country, respects the U.S. government’s decisions, he said, adding that Juba has been providing unhindered access to humanitarian activities through the concerned authorities.

On Thursday, the United States suspended foreign assistance in Ayod County, Jonglei State, and said it is reviewing its aid to Western Bahr el Ghazal State and considering significant reductions, according to a statement issued by its embassy in Juba. ■