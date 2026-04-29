MUHOOZI: Together, we have turned a personal milestone into a community empowerment initiative

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The annual MK Run was held at the weekend, with thousands participating by running across the hills of Kampala for charity. Here are Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s remarks at the 52nd MK Run, 26 April, 2026, Kololo. The event is held in celebration of his birth day.

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Fellow Ugandans, distinguished guests, the Organisers, runners and other participants, and all patriots gathered here today:

First, I want to thank the Almighty God for giving us this beautiful day. I also want to thank you for coming, and for really turning up in big numbers. It is humbling, thank you.

I will start by sharing with you a brief background of the idea of sharing this personal milestone with the public.

For much of my life, birthdays were quiet, private affairs. My first real memory of a celebration did not occur until when I turned twelve years when our family returned from exile in Sweden. From that point forward, I preferred to keep these dates out of the public eye.

However, in 2019, a group of young people including Hon Frank Tumwebaze, Hon Daudi Kabanda, and Hon Lilian Aber, convinced me to share these occasions with the public. This evolved further in 2022, alongside our other engagements that improved our relationship with our brotherly country Rwanda, with memorable gatherings at Lugogo and at the Entebbe Golf Course and other events.

Through further encouragement of my good friend Andrew Mwenda, these celebrations have now been transformed into a routine. Today, they serve a higher purpose: mobilizing young Ugandan for patriotic causes, such as this year’s effort to support vulnerable and underprivileged groups through charity to uplift their hopes once again. I therefore wish to extend my gratitude to everyone who has supported this idea.

Together, we have turned a personal milestone into a community empowerment initiative.

I now want to thank every single participant who woke up early, put on your running kit, and chose to be part of something bigger than ourselves. You are the heart of this event. Thank you so much. I also appreciate all your heartwarming messages that you sent me about my birthday.

I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the entire organising team, the security agencies, the medical personnel, the volunteers, the service providers and every unsung hero working behind the scenes. Without your effort, this event would not be possible.

As I said earlier, when this run started, it was a modest gathering. Look at us today, thousands upon thousands, from Karamoja to Kigezi, from West Nile to Busoga, from Kampala to the remotest villages of our country. This run has grown into a truly national character. It is no longer just an event in Kampala; it is now a Ugandan tradition. Every region, every district, every community is represented here. That is the Uganda we love, united in purpose, diverse in strength.

I want to specifically recognise the leadership of the Patriotic League of Uganda for the quiet but steadfast leadership. The PLU team has worked day and night, not for recognition, but for the love of our country and the love of our people. The steadfast leadership has ensured continuity, discipline, and excellence. I salute every member of the PLU leadership – from the national coordinators to the regional and village coordinators. You have held the flag high, and for that I am proud of you.

Beyond the PLU, I commend all leaders at various levels, religious leaders who prayed for us, cultural leaders who blessed this cause, local leaders who mobilised communities, women leaders who brought their groups, youth leaders who energised the young people, and corporate leaders who supported this marathon. I will not mention names because this is not about a few individuals. This is about everyone who leads, regardless of where you lead from. Whether you lead a family, a business, a school, a village, or a government ministry – if you supported this run, you are a leader. Thank you. You are appreciated.

As you already know, we are not just running for fitness or fun. We are running for charity. We are running for hope. Every shilling raised from this cause will go directly to supporting vulnerable children across Uganda – orphans, street children, those who cannot afford a meal or a school uniform. These children look up to all of us gathered here. When they see thousands of Ugandans running for them, they know they are not alone.

I also want to thank all our political, religious, and cultural leaders who actively showed their support by purchasing the running kits. Your solidarity speaks volumes. You led by example, and for that, I salute you.

To every individual, every company, government entity, every family that donated, bought a kit, or simply cheered from the roadside – asanteni sana. You have proven that Uganda is a nation of compassion.

Fellow Ugandans, I cannot leave this podium without mentioning that we have just concluded a general election in which our great leader Mzee Yoweri Kaguta Museveni secured a decisive victory. This victory belongs to the young, patriotic people of Uganda, you who turned out in massive numbers, who believed in peace, stability, and the future of our nation. You rejected chaos, fear and embraced continuity. The whole country is peaceful, secure and prospering. I thank Ugandans from all walks of life for keeping the peace, and for working with us closely to achieve it. Therefore, let us celebrate the win that our country has responsibly, with unity and joy.

We now look forward to the swearing-in ceremony in May. This is a historic moment. I call upon all of you, every patriot, every youth, every supporter to turn up in large numbers to witness the event. Let us fill this very ground and the streets with our colours, our songs, and our unwavering support for Mzee Museveni as he begins another term of service.

Finally, I want to thank God for the gift of my family. I couldn’t have asked for better. I thank my parents, Mzee and Mama for their unconditional love and support since I was born. I thank my dear wife Charlotte, and our children, for the love they give me every day. It is priceless. I thank my sisters: Natasha, Patience, and Diana. You mean a lot to me. I thank our larger family, all our children, everyone of them, our uncles and aunties, for the love.

Friends and compatriots, thank you once again for participating in this marathon, God bless you all, God bless our vulnerable children, and God bless our beloved country.

I Thank you.