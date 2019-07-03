South Africa sneak through, Kenya ejected

💠 Qualified for #AFCON2019 Round of 16

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇪🇬 Egypt

🇩🇿 Algeria

🇲🇦 Morocco

🇲🇬 Madagascar

🇺🇬 Uganda

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast

🇨🇲 Cameroon

🇸🇳 Senegal

🇹🇳 Tunisia

🇬🇭 Ghana

🇲🇱 Mali

BEST 3rd placed teams

🇬🇳 Guinea

🇨🇩 DR Congo

🇧🇯 Benin

🇿🇦 South Africa

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | The final sixteen places at the African Nations Cup have been confirmed this evening, with South Africa edging out Kenya to snatch the final place.

This follows a Mali 1-0 victory over Angola, and a stalemate between Tunisia and Mauritania.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW