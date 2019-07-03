South Africa sneak through, Kenya ejected

Wednesday , July 3 2019
The Independent July 3, 2019 News, SPORTS Leave a comment

Uganda will face Senegal while Egypt take on Kenya. PHOTO AFP

💠 Qualified for #AFCON2019 Round of 16
🇳🇬 Nigeria
🇪🇬 Egypt
🇩🇿 Algeria
🇲🇦 Morocco
🇲🇬 Madagascar
🇺🇬 Uganda
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
🇨🇲 Cameroon
🇸🇳 Senegal
🇹🇳 Tunisia
🇬🇭 Ghana
🇲🇱 Mali
BEST 3rd placed teams
🇬🇳 Guinea
🇨🇩 DR Congo
🇧🇯 Benin
🇿🇦 South Africa

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | The final sixteen places at the African Nations Cup have been confirmed this evening, with South Africa edging out Kenya to snatch the final place.

This follows a Mali 1-0 victory over Angola, and a stalemate between Tunisia and Mauritania.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

 

 

 

