Soroti schools urged to prioritize co-curricular activities

SOROTI, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Head teachers in Soroti have been urged to prioritize co-curricular activities to support the holistic development of learners. The call follows concern over the low turnout of Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools for a recent five-day scouts training held at Majengo Camping Site in Soroti City.

Out of the 69 UPE primary schools in Soroti, only eight participated in the training. These included Omodoi, Omugenya, Ochuloi, Ojoom, Kamuda, Aminit, and Oimai primary schools. Only three secondary schools took part in the competition. Steven Omoding, the Soroti City Assistant Resident City Commissioner, who represented the Soroti RDC Paul Eseru at the pass-out ceremony, expressed disappointment with the poor participation.

He emphasized that co-curricular activities are integral to student development, as outlined by the Ministry of Education and Sports. “There’s a problem somewhere,” Omoding said. “The government supports these activities financially. We need accountability from head teachers who failed to send students.”

Omoding warned that schools that failed to attend the training would be summoned to the RDC’s office for explanation. He pointed out that scouting programs have historically nurtured key figures in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and police, highlighting the role of such programs in shaping discipline, leadership, and life skills.

He also addressed concerns over land encroachment on the Majengo camping site, warning that any attempt to claim the land would face legal consequences. “This land is crucial for national scouting activities. It benefits not just Soroti, but the entire country,” he said.

Patrick Ichumar, the Soroti District Commissioner for Scouts, echoed Omoding’s remarks, stressing that scouting is more than extracurricular—it is a platform for innovation, leadership, and environmental conservation. During the recent camp, scouts planted over 200 trees.

He encouraged teachers to appreciate the values embedded in scouting, warning that negligence or ignorance of the program’s importance undermines student development. Government funding, Ichumar noted, is meant to support budgeting for both scouting and other co-curricular activities, urging schools to invest accordingly.

Richard Etidu, the Soroti District Sports Officer, emphasized that the Ministry of Education and Sports mandates schools to engage in such programs. He expressed hope that the number of participating schools will increase significantly by 2026.

Meanwhile, Moses Emadu, representing the Soroti Primary Head Teachers Association, acknowledged the financial constraints facing many schools. He noted that while central government support is insufficient, the educational value of scouting—such as teaching cooking, agriculture, socialization, and construction—makes it a worthwhile investment. He noted that winning schools at the Soroti training will represent the district at the national scouting competitions in August, part of an annual program that encourages teamwork and excellence across the country.

URN