SOROTI: Medical intern arrested over extortion

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An intern medical student from Soroti University is in trouble for allegedly extorting money from patients at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital. The hospital authorities arrested and handed Cyraton Mutambi to the police for allegedly soliciting Shillings 148,000 from diabetes patients on Thursday morning.

His luck ran out when some of the patients tipped off the hospital administration. Benzy Omoya, the Principal Administrator of Soroti hospital says that the suspect was arrested from the Outpatients Department-OPD when he was soliciting money from the diabetes patients ahead of the clinical day on Friday.

“We found him with 148,000 Shillings as an exhibit. He was reportedly collecting between 5000-10,000 Shillings from every patient for consultation appointment tomorrow,” he said. Omoya says that the hospital conducts a diabetes clinic on Fridays and it appears that the intern took the advantage to solicit money from unsuspecting patients who need services.

He says that Mutambi has been working in the medical ward but decided to assign himself to the diabetes ward for personal reasons.

Omoya implored other agents of the government to help investigate and put the culprits to order. He says that the intern student may not be allowed to continue with the practice.

The Soroti West Division Police Commander, Twaha Buyinza says that they are conducting investigations into the matter. “We have the suspect in our custody, pending further investigations into the matter. Once the inquiries are completed, we shall produce him to court,” he said.

*****

URN