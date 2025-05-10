Soroti erupts as Calvin Echodu homecoming sets mouthwatering NRM CEC clash

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soroti was gripped with excitement today as Calvin Echodu, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer for Soroti City West, was welcomed home to launch his bid for the position of NRM Vice Chairman Eastern Region.

Echodu, who seeks to unseat the incumbent Capt Mike Mukula, has promised to bring “new energy” into the party.

“This is Echodu’s first official return to Teso since declaring his intention to contest for a seat on the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC),” said Augustine Otuko, acting spokesperson for Echodu’s national campaign team.

“It is a chance to reconnect with the people and reawaken the spirit of purpose in Teso politics.”

His homecoming was at Soroti City Playgrounds, attracting a mammoth crowd and setting the stage for one of the must-watch clashes in the upcoming NRM internal elections. The crowd started building up at around 10am, as they waited for Echodu’s entry to Soroti via Awoja Bridge.

Echodu announced his candidacy on April 2 in Kampala, and his campaign has quickly gained traction among party leaders and grassroots members disillusioned with Mukula, who has held the post for more than two decades.

Mukula’s critics accuse him of often presiding and concentrating on personal consolidation at the expense of development in the sub-region.

“While Teso struggled with war, poverty, and cattle loss, Mukula was busy consolidating power,” Otuko charged.

“Echodu, on the other hand, remained loyal to the party and served with humility.”

He cited Echodu’s philanthropic work through Pilgrim Africa, which has supported over 10,000 students, as well as his consistent advocacy for cattle compensation and cultural preservation, as evidence of leadership grounded in public service.

In a sign of how sharply the fault lines have deepened, NRM district chairpersons in the region have begun speaking out openly against Mukula.

On Thursday, Katakwi’s party chair John Richard Opio said Mukula’s time was up.

“He has fought fellow NRM members instead of building the party. People are tired,” Opio said.

From Amuria, Isaac Okello Omiat called Mukula’s tenure “disunited and silent,” blaming him for stalling youth development and ignoring rural priorities.

“Echodu is the fresh start Teso needs,” he said.

Even Soroti’s NRM chairperson, also a presidential advisor, accused Mukula of betrayal.

“We’ve been threatened for speaking out, but enough is enough. The region must rise above fear and reclaim its voice.”

The Soroti rally, according to organizers, is more than a celebration—it is a declaration of political renewal and accountability.

“This Saturday will mark the beginning of a new era,” Otuko said.

“An era where service takes precedence over self-interest. Where leaders are chosen for their performance, not their proximity to power.”