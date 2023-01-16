Somalia closes militant group al-Shabab’s bank accounts

Mogadishu, Somalia | Xinhua | The Somali government said Saturday that it had closed 250 bank accounts belonging to al-Shabab to cut off the militant group’s funding sources.

Additionally, 70 mobile money accounts of the militants were shut down as part of the government’s efforts to block their financial flow, senior Somali officials told a press conference.

Somalia has declared an all-out war against the al-Qaida-linked militants. Although driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, the militants are still conducting ambushes in rural areas.