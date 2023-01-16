Monday , January 16 2023
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / AFRICA / Somalia closes militant group al-Shabab’s bank accounts

Somalia closes militant group al-Shabab’s bank accounts

The Independent January 16, 2023 AFRICA Leave a comment

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Mogadishu, Somalia | Xinhua | The Somali government said Saturday that it had closed 250 bank accounts belonging to al-Shabab to cut off the militant group’s funding sources.

Additionally, 70 mobile money accounts of the militants were shut down as part of the government’s efforts to block their financial flow, senior Somali officials told a press conference.

Somalia has declared an all-out war against the al-Qaida-linked militants. Although driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, the militants are still conducting ambushes in rural areas.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved