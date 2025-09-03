Solicitor General clears Kitezi landfill decommissioning works

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has obtained clearance from the Solicitor General to commence decommissioning and repurposing of the Kiteezi landfill in Wakiso District following its tragic collapse in 2024.

The process will involve cutting and stabilisation of steep waste slopes, pollution management, and sealing off the waste surface among others.

KCCA’s Deputy Executive Director, Benon Kigenyi, told Parliament that the regulatory requirement to have the contractor, identified as UN Habitat commence works at Kiteezi have been fully met.

Kigenyi said the UN Habitat will by October 2025 begin on the works praising them for their modern technology and experience garnered over the years from other countries.

“The contract for the UN Habitat has been cleared, they are coming in to give us humanitarian assistance, they have US$1 million to support us with technology which has worked elsewhere, they are coming with experience from other countries with landfills, they have the capacity to get the required equipment easily,” Kigenyi said.

Kigenyi was speaking before the Committee on Commission, State Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) during a meeting with KCCA officials, on Tuesday, 02 September 2025.

KCCA appeared before COSASE to answer queries within the Auditor General’s report for 2023-2024 financial year.

Kigenyi explained that the contractor’s mandate will also include draining and treatment of the leachate; a watery solution from the landfill which MPs complained about, citing its harm to people living near the landfill as well a danger to environment.

The committee chairperson, Medard Sseggona, pointed out the Auditor General’s concerns over the persisting cracks feared to cause another collapse.

The Auditor General also raised concerns on compensation of up to Shs 2 million given to an individual household, saying it is insufficient to facilitate smooth relocation considering the high costs of urban living.

As a result, his report indicates that some residents who initially relocated have returned to their homes while others are still living close to the landfill.

Sseggona observed laxity on matters he said call for urgent response. “There was laxity occasioned by a chief government valuer who did not treat this matter seriously, yet these are matters you must settle. The report shows the would-be efforts of KCCA have been thwarted by the government valuer,” said Sseggona, also the Busiro County East MP.

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda