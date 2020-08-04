Soldier remanded for killing airforce commander

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The General Court Martial has remanded Lance Corporal Max Omutojo for murder.

Omutojo is alleged to have killed Major Sulaiman Wafula, the former Uganda People’s Defense Air Force Officer in-charge of garrison in Nakasongola air force wing.

Omutojo a sector commander in the Air Force on Tuesday was arraigned before the Court Martial chaired by Lt General Andrew Gutti from where he was charged with one count of murder.

Prosecution led by Captain Ambrose Baguma alleges that on May 3, 2020, Omutojo unlawfully caused the death of Wafula by shooting in Nakasongola barracks.

It is alleged that Omutojo 42, had requested for permission to go and attend to an emergency at home. However, his request was turned down due to the lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Omutojo denied the charge and was remanded to Makindye Military Police Barracks up to August 25 2020.

Omutojo has been in detention for two months following his arrest in May as he tried to flee the scene of the crime.

Wafula who has served in the army for 43 years was set to retire. He worked as Section Commander, Platoon Commander at 41 Infantry Battalion and in 2012, he joined the Air Force and served as the Officer in Charge of Garrison in Nakasongola Airforce Wing up to the time he met his death.

The deceased’s son Kassim Wafula wants the government to expedite the trial so that the family gets justice.

URN