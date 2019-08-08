Thursday , August 8 2019
SOLD: Lukaku!

The Independent August 8, 2019 SPORTS

 

Inter Milan announce signing of Lukaku from Man United

Rome, Italy | AFP |  Romelu Lukaku has signed for Inter Milan from Manchester United on a five-year deal, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

“The Belgian footballer, arriving from Manchester United on a permanent basis, has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 30 June 2024,” Inter said in a statement.

The club did not reveal Lukaku’s wages nor the fee paid to Premier League side United, reported to be in the region of 80 million euros ($90 million).

