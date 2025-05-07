Smirnoff shuts down Tilly’s bar with Fiesta experience

What better way to bring all Smirnoff lovers together than an exquisite party experience?

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Last week, Smirnoff shut down Tilly’s Bar in Entebbe with an energetic and vibrant pre-Fiesta party that brought together music and Smirnoff lovers for an experience to remember.

Hosted by MC Casmir and MC Shonghee, the dynamic duo kept the partygoers on their toes from the early hours of the evening till late.

This was highlighted by a diverse and unusual DJ lineup that complemented one another, exploring different music genres to keep the party in high spirits while staying true to the brand ethos, We Do We.

Entebbe people were delighted by performances from Dj Etania, DJ Sir Kenny, DJ Maddzy Pro and Ri Deejay.

Speaking to the experience, Judie Nandekya, the Smirnoff Brand Manager at UBL applauded all Smirnoff lovers for embracing these pre-fiesta experiences as the final Fiesta draws closer.

“We love to see moments like these because they show exactly what the Fiestas are all about. The energy in Entebbe was incredible and this is just a taste of what’s coming at the final Fiesta”

She added that, “You can secure your tickets to the Smirnoff Fiesta by grabbing a 750ml Smirnoff Vodka at select partner supermarkets and you score 3 FREE tickets, or snag a 6-pack of Smirnoff Ice for 2 FREE tickets. Tickets are also available at participating bars when you buy a bucket of 5 Smirnoff Ice for just UGX 20,000 and win 2 tickets instantly, or purchase a 750ml Smirnoff Vodka bottle for 3 tickets.”