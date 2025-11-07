Smirnoff sets the night ablaze at the ‘Rave to the Grave’ Halloween experience

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Smirnoff took Halloween celebrations to electrifying new heights this year at Somewhere Else in Naguru, transforming the “Rave to the Grave” party into a thrilling spectacle infused with the bold and versatile spirit of Smirnoff vodka.

It was an unforgettable night where creativity reigned supreme—haunting face art, show- stopping costumes, and a ghost-town theme that merged eerie charm with unrestrained fun. From the graveyard-inspired entrance, it was clear this wasn’t an ordinary party. The gothic décor, dim lighting, and hauntingly artistic setup drew guests straight into the Halloween mood. Even the cloudy night sky seemed to play along, casting a perfect, moody backdrop without a single drop of rain.

Guests fully embraced the theme, proving they understood the assignment. The venue was a parade of dark gothic outfits, intricate face paint, witchy-chic dresses, and spooky yet stylish looks that brought the Halloween fantasy vividly to life.

Speaking on behalf of Uganda Breweries Limited, Zawedde Patricia, Smirnoff’s Digital Manager, described the night as a true expression of the brand’s bold and playful identity.

“Smirnoff is a trendsetter, and this event reflects that,” she said. “Through our ‘We Do We’ campaign, we are creating spaces where our consumers can freely and unapologetically express their creativity. Smirnoff is all about fun and culturally relevant experiences that celebrate individuality.”

The music set the pace for the night’s energy. DJ Rocky, Aweko Brain, R3ign Drops, Hibotep, and NRG’s DJ Faisol delivered an infectious mix of RnB, Amapiano, and Afrobeat, keeping the crowd on their feet. Host DJ Salta kept the momentum high, engaging the audience as DJ Faisol’s seamless transitions ensured the vibe never faltered.

Stealing the spotlight were Authentic Voices Africa, whose gothic-inspired performances captivated the audience. Their striking costumes, dramatic face art, and fusion of music, theatre, and visual storytelling brought the dark mystique of Halloween vividly to life.

Adding another layer of creativity, the Artribe collective offered live Halloween-themed body art, tattoos, and face painting, giving guests a chance to wear their imaginations proudly. The experience was a perfect blend of artistry, self-expression, and unforgettable fun.

With Rave to the Grave, Smirnoff once again proved that it’s far more than a drink—it’s an energy, a lifestyle, and a symbol of bold self-expression. The brand continues to celebrate those who dare to be different, who set trends, lift spirits, and turn ordinary moments into something truly extraordinary.

As the night drew to a close, Smirnoff had done what it does best—transforming an evening into an unforgettable experience, alive with energy, creativity, and a vibe unmatched.