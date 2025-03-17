Smirnoff Fiesta returns for a vibrant celebration of creativity and community

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The highly anticipated Smirnoff Fiesta is back, bigger and bolder, promising a wholesome celebration of creativity through the unstoppable force of togetherness.

The announcement was made during a networking media and influencer mini-fiesta experience that gave a sneak peek of the new and vibrant world of Smirnoff with showstopping decor, expertly made Smirnoff cocktails, trendy music mixes, and more.

Set to take place on the 31st of May at Sheraton Gardens, the third edition of the long-awaited Smirnoff Fiesta will serve as a platform for the grand unveiling of the new brand campaign, “We Do We”- an embodiment of the magic created when we bring our uniqueness to the collective, we.

While making the announcement, Judie Nandekya, the UBL Brand Manager Smirnoff highlighted the grand purpose of the new brand campaign to the media.

“We are rallying our consumers to be the audacious spark that ignites the collective. As a brand fuelled by transformation, Smirnoff is championing a more vibrant, inclusive, and ingenious world that leads with boldness through new ways to inspire and create desire’’, she noted.

Nandekya also revealed that they are leading the charge by crafting the Smirnoff Fiesta, an exciting platform where individuality, uniqueness, and authenticity merge into a wholesome collective of celebrations.

“At the heart of this campaign, the Smirnoff Fiesta is targeting the vibe shifters, the ones who dare to stand out in any space and audaciously inspire others to discover more joy and vibrancy through expressions like art, music, fashion, and more” Nandekya added

She said Smirnoff Fiesta promises a fun-filled musical experience where art and community highlighted by some of Uganda’s top DJs and creatives.

The evening pooled together the media and influencers into a mini fiesta experience hosted by MC Casmir and Etania on the decks.