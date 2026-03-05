Smirnoff announces anchor partnership for Etania’s debut ‘becoming the life of the party’ show 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Get ready to feel the buzz, because Smirnoff is cranking up the party dial for Etania’s debut headliner moment. The brand has announced its support for her highly anticipated debut show, “Becoming The Life of the Party”, which is slated for April 4th at the Hockey Grounds. The partnership is the latest in the brand’s commitment to high-energy experiences for the Ugandan party scene.

If you’ve been paying attention, this move feels quite natural. Having served as a Smirnoff brand ambassador for several years, Etania has become the definitive face of the brand’s bold and infectious energy. Her “Becoming The Life of the Party” showcase serves as the ultimate physical manifestation of Smirnoff’s global “We Do We” movement that celebrates the collective magic that happens when bold individuals unite.

“Etania is an example of what happens when self-expression and fearless energy meet,” said Raymond Karama, Smirnoff Brand Manager. “This collab is our way of owning the party scene together with larger-than-life energy to make every sip and beat feel like it’s made for you and your crew.”

Fresh off the launch of the 2026 Smirnoff Fiestas in Mukono over the weekend, this partnership is the natural next level. The Fiesta Trail is currently building momentum across the country, heading next to Nkozi on March 14th and channeling the nation’s collective excitement directly into Etania’s big night.

For the superstar in the making, this moment is personal. “This show feels like a dream that has been a long time coming and doing it with Smirnoff makes it hit different,” said Etania. “We’ve built this energy together over time, and on April 4th, we bring it home. This is our show as We Do We.”

“At the Hockey Grounds April 4, you can expect a massive Smirnoff experience that’s pure fire. We’re talking immersive flavor zones, music policy with high-energy DJ sets, and all sorts of games to ramp up the fun,” an official said.