SME chief, John Walugembe graduates from Harvard University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Small and Medium Enterprise Chief, John Kakungulu Walugembe, graduated from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government on 29th May 2022.

In a color full ceremony, held at the University’s campus in Cambridge Massachusetts, that was graced by the United States of America’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland; John received the Mid-Career Master in Public Administration majoring in Development Economics and Public Policy. While at Harvard, John who self-funded his education, was a Mason Fellow. John is also an Oxford University Alumnus, who graduated with an MBA in Finance and Economics from the Said Business School in 2017, as a Skoll Scholar.

John, currently heads the Federation of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and is a globally recognized international consultant in the areas of: SME growth, Private Sector Development and Economic Development, among others.

John is also the Country Representative for the African Management Institute and is the founding Executive Director of the Oxford Green Finance Initiative a consulting organization backed by Oxford University, based in Oxford, United Kingdom. He was also instrumental in establishing the Global Green Growth Institute in Uganda and in revamping the Uganda Small Scale Industries Association between 2012-16.

With this education, John has now joined a list of notable alumni from this leading institution including: John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, Rata Tata, Henry Kissinger and Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, among others.