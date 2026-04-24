Mandela Awards Commission and Jane Acilo Foundation sign MoU to advance community impact

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Thembekile Mandela Foundation and the Jane Acilo Foundation have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a high-level press conference in Kampala.

The MOU establishes a collaborative framework grounded in a shared vision to expand community impact and strengthen systems that promote dignity and opportunity. Through this partnership, both organizations will work together to advance development initiatives, build leadership capacity, and promote access to essential services such as education, healthcare, and social protection. The collaboration will also deepen Pan-African cooperation and enhance global engagement.

The agreement marks the start of a strategic partnership focused on advancing sustainable development, social justice, and community empowerment across Africa and beyond.

The event that took place at Mestil Hotel on April 23 convened distinguished guests, members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, and the media, highlighting the importance of cross-sector collaboration in tackling the continent’s most pressing challenges.

The partnership also builds on the recent recognition of Mrs. Jane Frances Acilo Nkya by the Mandela Awards Commission, where she received the prestigious Legacy Award for Philanthropic Excellence and Transformational Leadership—further affirming her dedication to community-driven change.

Ndileka Mandela, Co-Founder of the Thembekile Mandela Foundation, Chairperson of the Mandela Awards Commission, and the first granddaughter of Nelson Mandela said, “This Memorandum of Understanding represents more than a formal agreement—it is a commitment to action. It reflects our shared belief that meaningful change is achieved through collaboration, where leadership is rooted in service and impact. Through this partnership, we reaffirm our commitment to honoring legacy not just in words, but through tangible efforts that uplift communities and advance dignity, opportunity, and hope across Africa.”

The Mandela Awards Commission is an international initiative dedicated to recognizing exceptional leadership and service to humanity. Inspired by the enduring legacy of Nelson Mandela, the Commission honors individuals whose work has advanced peace, human dignity, diplomacy, innovation, and sustainable development worldwide.

Its recipients include global leaders, heads of state, public officials, diplomats, philanthropists, scholars, and change-makers whose contributions have created lasting impact. Through its recognition programs and strategic engagements, the Commission aims not only to celebrate excellence but also to inspire future generations to uphold the values of compassion, justice, collaboration, and service.

The Jane Acilo Foundation is a community-centered organization committed to restoring dignity and creating sustainable opportunities for women, youth, and marginalized populations.

Its work spans education, economic empowerment, health awareness, and social protection—providing both immediate support and long-term transformation in underserved communities.

Acilo said, her experience working with communities in Uganda especially in Oyam district will make the MoU a success.

“The event today is not only about signing a MoU, it is about partnership and creating impact,” Acilo said.