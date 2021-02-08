Slum dwellers in Arua cautioned against relaxing on Covid-19 SOPs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Arua city have been warned against flouting the Covid-19 regulations. The caution follows reports that most people in the slums have relaxed or even abandoned the standard operating procedures which include wearing of face masks, keeping social distance and sanitizing their hands.

According to Joyce Andrua, the acting health assistant Arua city, there is a big drop in handwashing among slum dwellers. She also cited the congestion in public places that include taxi and bus parks and the absence of temperature guns to measure the body temperature.

Isa Kato, the mayor of Arua city challenged the members to ensure that they use the available handwashing facilities installed in different parts of the city. He also encouraged the city leaders not to abandon their roles but remain sensitizing the public about the dangers of Covid-19 and the prevention measures.

Rev. Fr. Pius Yobuta, the parish priest Christ the King Arua city says much as the Church continues to emphasize the need to continuously observe SOPs in churches, some members of the public care less about observing the Covid-19 preventive measures.

Hassan Yasin, the coordinator Slum Dwellers Federation of Uganda Arua branch says that most people have deliberately ignored the threat of Covid-19 and resorted to living a carefree life. He explains that having functional handwashing facilities have also become a challenge as most people do not want to take responsibility.

URN