Six people feared trapped, dead in Kajjansi stone quarry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Namulanda Nganjo cell in Kajjansi Town Council are scared that three or more people could have been killed after part of a stone quarry collapsed Saturday evening.

Led by Maria Nanteza and Canaan Nsubuga, the residents and area leaders are urging the police and good Samaritans to help evacuate those trapped in the rubble.

Nsubuga, who is the youth councillor in the area, blames police for sending fire and rescue service officers instead of an excavator. He fears that six or more people are trapped in the quarry.

But according to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Area Deputy Spokesperson, at least three people and a vehicle Isuzu Elf are believed to be trapped under the rubble after part of the stone quarry collapsed.

He says the vehicle was loading crushed stones when the incident happened at about 6:30pm.

“The fire and rescue services have arrived at the scene as we await an excavator to help in the recovery of those believed to be trapped,” says Owoyesigyire.

