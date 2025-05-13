Sironko NRM Registrar arrested after controversial primaries

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Sironko District are holding Edgar Watsibaya, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) registrar for Masabasi Ward in Mutufu Town Council, on allegations of election malpractice.

The incident that led to his arrest reportedly occurred during the NRM primaries at the parish and ward level held on May 13, 2025.

According to Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police spokesperson, Watsibaya is accused of colluding with another official from Mutufu Town Council to pre-fill declaration forms with names of their preferred candidates without conducting actual elections in Masabasi Ward.

Taitika said that elections in 224 out of the 225 parishes and wards across Sironko District were conducted smoothly, with only minor disturbances recorded.

However, the irregularity in Masabasi Ward prompted the postponement of the election there, which has now been rescheduled for May 14, 2025. Watsibaya was arrested and is currently detained at Sironko Central Police Station as investigations into the matter continue.