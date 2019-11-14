Singer Bosmic sits UACE exams

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | William Otim alias Rasta Bosmic Joyce Otim, the People Power mobiliser for Northern Uganda is one of the 104,467 candidates sitting the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education – UACE exams that began on Monday.

The local Afro-beat Popstar is writing his exams at Gulu Hall, a general center under St. Joseph’s College Layibi for students from private schools that don’t have the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) examination center numbers.

Bosmic told URN that his interest is to upgrade and join University because his education was interrupted by the two decade-long rebellion by the Lord’s Resistance Army – LRA. He also claimed that he has been awarded a scholarship by the Australian government and thus he decided to sit UACE in order to obtain the requisite certificate for further studies.

The former long distance runner studied at Gulu High School in the early 2000 for his ordinary level before having a short-lived period in St. Joseph’s College Layibi where he was admitted for A level.

Bosmic, however, didn’t downplay public speculation that he is upgrading his academic credentials because of his ambition to contest for the Kitgum Municipality MP seat. The seat is currently occupied by Beatrice Atim Anywar.

He is a critic of the ruling National Resistance Movement – NRM government and has clashing with security for banning his songs and blocking his music shows.

Bosmic was appointed Mobilizer for Acholi sub region by the People Power leader and Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) in July this year ahead of the 2021 General Election.

URN