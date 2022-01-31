Should foetus health matter more than maternal health?

International campaign launched over locking pregnant women out of clinical trials

Kampala, Uganda | RONALD MUSOKE | You would think that with all the potential complications that affect women during and after pregnancy, thousands of drugs have been developed specifically for them, says Dr.Metin Gülmezoglu, the executive director of Concept Foundation, an international non-profit that works to ensure equitable access to sexual and reproductive health commodities for both women and men around the world.

Concept Foundation has just launched an international campaign titled #OnlyTwoDrugsEver which focuses on three goals; ensuring equity and access to technologies for women in low and middle income countries, ensuring increased participation in clinical trials globally for women, and pushing for the development of new medicines for pregnancy-specific conditions.

Gülmezoglu says since the 1990s, there have been just two drugs developed and registered for pregnancy-specific conditions; Carbetocin and Atosiban which were developed in the 1990s and 2000s. Carbetocin is used to prevent bleeding after childbirth while Atosiban is used to stop women having premature contractions and birth. These drugs are yet to get into low and middle income markets like Uganda.

“If pregnant women are not given the opportunity to participate in research, then how can we change the fact that only two drugs ever exist to tackle specific pregnancy-related conditions.

“How can we live in a world where the capabilities of technology are far beyond our imagination yet pregnant women are routinely left behind in the medical field?”

He says when pregnant women go to buy drugs in pharmacies; they encounter many medicines with phrases like, “Do not take this medication if you are pregnant,” writings which give the impression that medical research was carried out on pregnant women and the drug was found to be harmful.

In actual sense, he says, it is because research was never done and the safety of the drug (for pregnant women) is actually not known. This challenge has been more pronounced over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the wake of the pandemic and COVID vaccine trials, there is a growing consensus for the need to include pregnant women; not only in vaccine trials but in medical research that directly impacts their health during pregnancy.”

Dr. Gülmezoglu told The Independent in an email that the issue of pregnant women being excluded from clinical trials has been ongoing for decades yet maternal mortality remains a major public health issue that disproportionately affects countries like Uganda, and the deaths are most commonly a direct consequence of pregnancy complications.

“Some women are still unsure whether they can take the vaccine before, during or after pregnancy, leaving them more vulnerable to serious infection and death,” he said, “This is all because pregnant women are routinely excluded from clinical trials.”

Maternal deaths

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says maternal mortality—defined as the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of a pregnancy from any cause related to or aggravated by pregnancy or its management, but not from accidental or incidental causes—has declined worldwide by more than a third over the past 20 years thanks to advancements in technology and care which has led to affordable quality health care services.

Still, the UN health agency reckons about 303,000 women die around the world from complications related to pregnancy or childbirth. The majority of the deaths, approximately 85% in 2017, occurred in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia especially in regions with low numbers of skilled health care workers. Sub-Saharan Africa alone accounted for roughly two-thirds.

Women in sub-Saharan Africa suffer from the highest maternal mortality rate: 533 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births or 200,000 maternal deaths a year.

According to WHO, the likelihood of a woman dying of pregnancy-related causes is about one in 37 in Africa. But some authorities say maternal death rates may even be inaccurate in this sub-region due to deaths that occur in lower-level facilities and outside hospital settings going unrecorded, incomplete or misclassified.

Many women who experience maternal deaths in sub-Saharan Africa live in poverty and do not receive adequate care in time to address complications.

But the main complications that account for nearly 75% of all maternal deaths are; severe bleeding (mostly bleeding after childbirth), infections (usually after childbirth), high blood pressure during pregnancy (pre-eclampsia and eclampsia), complications from delivery and unsafe abortion. However, if all countries had access to available technology and medical knowledge, maternal mortality rates could be reduced to zero.