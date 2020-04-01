Shock as security gets more money for corona virus fight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has proposed to allocate the security sector more money compared to the Health Sector as it seeks Shillings 284 billion in supplementary funding to deal with the Corona virus pandemic.

Although the Finance Ministry is seeking Shillings 284 billion to mitigate the corona virus pandemic impact, Shillings 81 billion is going to security while Shillings 62 billion will be channeled to the Health sector, which is at the forefront of combating corona virus.

Local Government will receive Shillings 36 billion, Disaster Management support for the vulnerable Shillings 59 billion, ICT and National Guidance Shillings 14 billion and Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA Shillings 30 billion.

While presenting the supplementary budget request to parliament on Tuesday, Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, the Shillings 62 billion isn’t all the Health Ministry but for now that is what they have requested.

However, this didn’t go down well with MPs who questioned why security was getting more money compared to the Health Sector.

Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP said it is absurd that the country needs testing kits, pay health experts and intensify sensitisation on the virus but more money has gone to security instead.

Keefa Kiwanuka, the Kibiga East MP, said government should have first presented a statement on its plan, what needs to be done with the money and the measures in place before requesting for the money.

The Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga asked the Minister to clarify whether the money will benefit people countrywide and will not be concentrated in Kampala.

She said the Minister should also present a statement on the economic impact of corona virus.

Although the request was sent to the budget committee for scrutiny, Parliament asked Kasaija to defend it and how much money is needed and what it is meant for. Uganda has 44 confirmed Corona virus cases.

