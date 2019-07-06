Sheraton participates in the Marriott Appreciation week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | This week Sheraton Kampala hotel joined the rest of the Marriott hotels to celebrate and appreciate employees for their dedication, commitment and outstanding service to the hotel.

Each year, Marriott International marks the anniversary of its founding by dedicating a week to celebrate and acknowledge Marriott employees for their effort and contribution towards exceptional services and recognize them as the true essence behind excellent customer care.

As an associate of Marriott hotels, Sheraton Kampala hotel celebrated the week by organizing a series of activities which staff competition, awarding the best performing employees and played fun games at the hotel gardens among others.

Also the Senior Management Team preparing different food delicacy from their country of origin and served employees lunch at staff canteen. For example the GM Mr. Jean Philippe Bittencourt cooked a Brazilian meal; Deputy GM Mr. Martin Bredenoord prepared a South Africa delicacy, Mr. Deepak, Head of Food and Beverage offered the Indian cuisine food whereas Mrs. Helen Ssali, Learning and Development Manager prepared a delicious Luwombo to represent the central Uganda tradition gastronomy.

According to the hotel’s General Manger, Mr. Jean Philippe Bittencourt, the associate appreciate week is an annual Marriott culture event set aside every year to appreciate and recognize its employees for the hard work and dedicated efforts in ensuring that there is a soon running at the hotel across all facilities.

“As a place where people come to gather, we appreciate the work our employees do to ensure that everything goes well. This is because they are the ones that make everything happen and that without the associates there would be no Sheraton Kampala Hotel” Mr. Bittencourt emphasized.

Adding that, for good work they do, the Sheraton Kampala Hotel Management continues to commit themselves to always treat their employees with respect and dignity as they strive to make them feel part of the entire Marriott Hotel family, He urged.

Joselyn Ngiine, the PR and Marketing Manager at the Hotel urged that the Associate Appreciation Week creates greater staff engagement within the Sheraton family and builds a stronger team synergy.

“It also provides an opportunity to strengthen the bond between department heads and their team so as to create a fun work environment for them and we hope they will be proud to call this their second home” Miss Ngiine said

Further noting, the week provides an opportunity to engage with external talents and build a stronger pool of talent with the Marriott ecosystem. It also allows our staff member to grow talents to meet Marriott hospitality standards and inspire them to continuously better themselves for their personal career growth, She added.