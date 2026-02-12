‘She was going through a lot,’ says friend as UCU mourns Tumwebaze

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Christian University (UCU) is mourning the tragic death of Pamela Ruth Tumwebaze, the university’s head of student affairs, who was killed at her home in Gwafu West, Goma Division, Mukono District.

Her passing has sent shockwaves through the university community, leaving students, staff, and administrators grappling with grief and unanswered questions. A candlelight vigil held at Nkoyoyo Hall drew hundreds of mourners who gathered in silence and prayer to honor a woman many described as the heart of student life at UCU.

Tumwebaze, who served the university for nearly 20 years in various capacities, was strangled on Tuesday night by an unknown assailant at her residence in Gwafu Village, West Cell, Seeta-Goma Division, Mukono Municipality.

Speaking during a community worship service at Nkoyoyo Hall on Thursday, Doreen Serujjonji, a close friend of the deceased, revealed that Tumwebaze had been facing personal challenges in recent months.

“Pamela was going through a lot and was trying to put things together,” Serujjonji said. “She was a survivor when things were bad for her, and she would also keep herself low even when she had money.” She described her as deeply committed to evangelism, noting that she initiated hostel-based outreach programs and was passionate about mentoring young people.

“She loved her job. She loved compliments and was very kind. The first thing she talked about was her children. She distanced herself from rumors, she never fought for power, and she loved God,” Serujjonji added.

Tumwebaze was actively involved in prayer groups for mothers and for Uganda, often fasting and interceding for others. Friends say she cherished her family and frequently spoke about her sons.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, David Mugawe, described Tumwebaze as a committed Christian and fearless advocate for students.

“She never shied away from declaring that she knew the Lord as her personal saviour,” he said. “Prayer was at the center of everything she did.” Mugawe recounted how she personally responded to student emergencies, even late at night.

“At 11 p.m. or 4 a.m., she would say, ‘I am going.’ She loved students who were struggling. She could not rest if a student had a problem,” he said.

According to colleagues, she worked tirelessly to support students battling addiction, emotional distress, and financial hardship. She was known for presenting difficult cases to management and refusing to give up on any student.

“She was a planter,” Mugawe said. “Each of us here carries something she planted in us.”

Vice Chancellor Prof. Aaron Mushengyezi described her as a peaceful and joyful soul whose infectious smile brightened every room.

“Why anyone in this world would want to take Pamela’s life is hard to understand,” Prof. Mushengyezi said solemnly. “Pamela was a simple, peaceful, happy soul. She smiled all the time.”

Quoting Jeremiah 17:9, “The human heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked; who can understand it?” he urged the community to respond not with hatred, but with prayer.

“Without God, all of us are capable of doing evil. It is only God who redeems us and washes our sins,” he said.

Prof. Mushengyezi added that Tumwebaze had given her life to the university.

“She was like a vice-chancellor in how she solved problems. If each of us takes something from her life, her love, her selflessness, or her faith, we will become better human beings. That will be her living legacy.”

Rev. Prof. John Mulindwa Kitayimbwa, deputy vice chancellor for academic affairs, described her as “a great gift” to the institution.

“Pamela understood the love of God and the love of His people. She was bold, she spoke her mind, and she cared deeply,” he said.

Emotions overflowed when her children, 13-year-old Elijah Mastiko and his younger brother Noah Sean Mastiko, addressed mourners.

“One thing I want to say about my mom,” Eliaziah said through tears, “is that she really loved God. She was the kindest woman I have ever met.”

Their brief tribute left many in the hall in tears. University leaders pledged to stand with the boys and their families during this painful time.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Reacheal Kawala, preliminary findings indicate that at around 2:00 a.m., the housemaid reportedly saw an unknown man inside the residence, allegedly wearing the deceased’s jeans and stockings.

The suspect fled the scene carrying a laptop bag belonging to Tumwebaze.

Earlier that evening, Tumwebaze had reportedly returned home at around 10:00 p.m. with her two sons. They had supper and retired to their respective rooms. At around 2:00 a.m., she was attacked in her bedroom.

She was rushed to Namirembe Church of Uganda Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police task teams have since been deployed to investigate the matter. Authorities have confirmed that no arrests have been made, but operations are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect.

“We remain committed to ensuring that the perpetrator is brought to justice,” SP Kawala stated.

University officials have called for a thorough investigation and swift justice.

“We are deeply saddened and dissatisfied by the murder of our staff member,” one university leader said. “We call upon the police to carry out thorough investigations and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.” Several speakers used the moment to call for spiritual reflection amid rising cases of violence.

Harriet Atuyambe, The director of communication at UCU delivered an emotional message: “Why Pamela? Wasn’t there an opportunity to talk? To resolve differences? We pray that the Lord speaks to the one who did this, that there is repentance, and that we stop killing each other in Uganda.”

Mark Guthrie, Executive Director of Renew Uganda Initiative, described Tumwebaze as “irreplaceable”, while Ruth Ahabwe, Guild President of UCU’s Kampala Campus, said students had lost a parent figure.

“We do not know what to do without her,” she said quietly.

Tumwebaze had been living with her children and a maid in a house belonging to her sister, who works in Ireland. She will be buried on Sunday in Mbarara District after special prayers at UCU.

As candles flickered across Nkoyoyo Hall and hymns filled the air, the UCU community stood united in grief, mourning a mother, mentor, and servant leader whose life, though cut short, left an enduring mark on countless lives.

****

URN