Sh777 billion needed to control flooding in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA needs sh777 billion to control floods in the city.

The KCCA Acting Executive Director Engineer Andrew Kitaaka says that despite having a drainage master plan, the authority does not have money to carry out construction works for three main channels of Kampala. The channels are Nalukolongo, Kasanga and Kinawatakka.

Addressing the media on Tuesday at the Uganda Media Centre, Kitaka attributed the continued city flooding to the encroachment of wetlands surrounding the city centre.

The authority is currently receiving tenders for the construction works meant to increase the size of Lubigi and Nakamilo channel which services Kawempe and Bwaise.

Construction works are expected to start by the end of the year.