Sh300 million MTN generator rots away at Kamukira Health Centre IV

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A generator worth 300 million shillings is wasting away at Kamukira Health Centre IV in Kabale Municipality because of lack of funds to install it.

The generator was purchased for the facility in February by Mobile Telecommunication Network-MTN.

However, since then, the generator has been kept in the facility’s store. Despite, the presence of an operational theatre, the facility is unable to carry out surgery services due to lack of power.

Installation of the generator requires shillings 15 million which the facility has failed to raise.

“We have heard the plea for an electric generator for this Centre IV whenever power goes off. Along with the Chairman LC5, Mayor & myself, we will handle it in the next 2 weeks.” – MTN Board Chairman, Mr. Charles Mbiire.#MTNExpo #MTNFoundation pic.twitter.com/xsS6xI5uKL — MTN Uganda (@mtnug) March 1, 2019

Paddy Mwesigye, the in-charge, says that the facility receives about 4,000 patients both outpatients and inpatients on a monthly basis. Mwesigye, however, says that the facility only depends on solar as a source of power. He says that the solar power is very weak and has no capacity to provide power for the whole night.

Mwesigye says that they decided to keep the generator because they have failed to raise funds. He wants the Municipality authorities to intervene and provide funds.

Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, the Mayor for Kabale Municipality says that they need to first construct a generator house before installing it in order to protect it from thieves.

He also says that by the time the donation was honored, it was impossible for the municipality to adjust the budget to include money for installing the generator.

****

URN