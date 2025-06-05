Several pilgrims injured in Tororo accident after bus overturns

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 55 pilgrims narrowly escaped death on Tuesday, 4th June 2025, when the bus they were traveling in overturned at Opedede Corner in Osukuru Town Council, Tororo District. The victims, who were returning from the annual Martyrs Day celebrations in Namugongo, sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to Tororo Main Hospital for emergency treatment.

According to the Bukedi South Regional Police Spokesperson, Moses Mugwe, most of the victims are now out of danger and are responding well to medical care. “We have visited the victims at the hospital, and I can confirm that most of them are out of danger and are responding well to treatment,” he said.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. and involved a yellow Isuzu bus, registration number KCQ 057Q, driven by Charles Ndirangu, a 58-year-old Kenyan national. The bus was navigating a blind bend at Opedede Corner when an unidentified truck reportedly attempted to overtake from the opposite direction.

In a desperate attempt to avoid a head-on collision, the bus driver swerved abruptly to the extreme left, which caused the vehicle to overturn. Mugwe said investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash. “Preliminary findings suggest the driver acted swiftly to avoid a collision, but unfortunately, the maneuver caused the bus to overturn,” Mugwe noted.

The police are working to identify the unknown truck involved in the near-miss and are also examining whether factors such as speeding or mechanical failure played a role in the accident. Authorities have since issued a caution to all motorists to drive carefully, especially around blind corners and sharp bends, to avoid such incidents.

URN