Seventy-year-old Sheikh Mubaje re-elected as Mufti of Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has re-elected Sheikh Dr. Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje as the Mufti of Uganda after the expiration of his previous tenure upon reaching the constitutional age limit of 70. The decision was made by the Majlis Al-Ulama (College of Sheikhs) and later approved unanimously by the Joint Session of the UMSC.

Sheikh Mubaje, who turned 70 on March 12, 2025, was initially elected under the UMSC constitution as amended in 1987, which stipulated that a Mufti remains in office until reaching that age. The current UMSC constitution, amended in 2022, contains transitional provisions under Article 29(12) that required those in office at the time of enactment to complete their tenure without automatic extension.

According to Prof. Dr. Muhammadi Lubega Kisambira, the National Chairperson of UMSC, “The Secretary General notified the National Chairman of the approaching end of tenure for the Mufti of Uganda on 6 January 2025. As such, the National Chairman, upon resolution of the National Executive Committee, notified the Director of Sharia, who is mandated to chair the meeting of Majlis Al-Ulama (College of Sheikhs) that is specifically convened to elect a Mufti or Deputy Mufti as per Article 7 (1).”

He further explained, “In their report to the Joint Session, Majlis Al-Ulama informed that with the help of the UMSC lawyer, Dr. Makmot Adam Kibwanga, they found no constitutional contradiction to consider Dr. Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje. This option was based on the need for continuity and stability to prepare for a smooth transition for the UMSC leadership through providing for a transitional term.”

Kisambira emphasized that this was not an automatic extension but a fresh mandate under the 2022 constitution. “Ultimately, they chose to select Sheikh Dr. Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje as the new Mufti of Uganda and Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa as the First Deputy Mufti of Uganda. These will be fresh new terms under the new constitution and not an extension. The term shall be subject to the provisions of Article 5 (9), and persons selected will not be eligible to seek the office of the Mufti after expiration of his tenure.”

He officially announced, “I am therefore happy to inform the Muslim Ummah and country at large that Sheikh Dr. Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje is the new Mufti of Uganda, and Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa is the First Deputy Mufti of Uganda as at today, 13th March 2025.”

Prof. Kisambira also addressed concerns regarding a pending lawsuit, *HCMC No. 0065 of 2025 (Nsimbe Swaibu & 3 Others vs. UMSC & 44 Others)*, which sought to block the swearing-in of the new Mufti. He explained, “Two applications, HCMA 181 of 2025, seeking a temporary injunction restraining the swearing-in of the Mufti, and HCMA 182 of 2025, seeking an interim order restraining the swearing-in of the Mufti pending the determination of HCMA 181 of 2025, were fixed on 11th March 2025 and set for hearing on 12th March 2025 at 2:00 pm the same day.”

He revealed that UMSC was only served shortly before the hearing. “UMSC was served at around 1:30 pm. We honored court and appeared with our lawyers. Court was not persuaded by the applicants, and both applications were denied. Court ordered the respondents to make defense submissions by 19th March 2025 and set a hearing of the case on 24th March 2025.”

Kisambira reassured the Muslim community that there were no legal barriers to the UMSC’s operations. “We, as UMSC, did not go to court and are free to continue with our business as usual. There is no injunction or order stopping any happening at UMSC or in our operations.”

He also cautioned the media against spreading misinformation, stating, “I ask the media, both mainstream houses and social media bloggers, to avoid spreading untrue and confusing information on UMSC matters. Indeed, this is not the first time they are misreporting because in December 2023, the Judiciary was forced to come out and correct falsified media reports on an order by Lady Justice Alexandra Nkonge Rugadya.”

As the UMSC embarks on a new chapter, Kisambira extended prayers for wisdom and strength for the leadership. “I pray to Allah Almighty to give the new administration of the UMSC wisdom and strength during this term to propel the Council towards a prosperous and sustainable development of the Ummah.”

He concluded with well wishes for the Muslim community: “I wish you all a happy, fruitful Ramadhan and pray that Allah, the Most Merciful, will give you good health and strength in all your work.”