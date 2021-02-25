Seven inmates at Busesa prison test positive for Covid-19

Victims have been taken to Kirinya prisons Covid-19 treatment facility for further management

Bugweri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bugweri district Covid-19 taskforce chairperson Richard Gulume who is also the Resident District Commissioner says that seven out of the 189 inmates in Busesa prisons have tested positive for Covid-19.

While addressing the press about the state of Covid-19 management within the district on Wednesday afternoon, Gulume said that the victims have been taken to Kirinya prisons Covid-19 treatment facility for further management.

He adds that an internal contact tracing process has been expedited and some prisons officers alongside other inmates have been quarantined at a designated facility within the prisons premises.

Gulume stresses that the situation has created panic among some inmates who have demanded to be tested but the screening process is ongoing to ensure that all those who present with Covid-19 signs are isolated.

Gulume further reveals that the inmates share a borehole with the community which increases the risk of infection to members of the general public.

He adds that local leaders have been tasked to ensure that communities tighten the ministry of health standard operating procedures aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19.

A source within Busesa prisons told URN that prisons officers and inmates alike have been blocked from accessing court sessions for a period of two weeks.

URN