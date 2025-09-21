Seven dead after boat capsizes on Lake Kyoga

KAMPALA,UGANDA | Xinhua | Seven people drowned and 29 others survived after a boat carrying mourners capsized on Lake Kyoga in northern Uganda’s Amolatar District on Friday, police said Saturday.

The wooden vessel was traveling from Muchora Abino A village to escort a catechist to a burial ceremony when it overturned near Kiryanga Village in Acii Sub-County at about 11:00 a.m. local time, police said in a statement.

“A total of 36 people were on board and 29 survived the accident. The incident happened approximately 400 meters from the Kiryanga landing site when the engine boat hit a stationary tree stump, causing it to capsize,” the statement said.

Police said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Amolatar Health Centre IV mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

Boat accidents are common on Uganda’s lakes, often blamed on overloading and poor weather conditions. ■