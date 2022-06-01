Seven arrested over death of land dispute witness

Terego, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven people in Terego district have been arrested for allegedly killing Silvio Ajoma aged 64, a resident of Ejoni village, Ejoni parish in Uriama sub-county.

According to police, the deceased was assaulted on Wednesday last week by a group of people who were angry with him for being a witness in a land dispute between Orivu and Kuli clans.

The dispute arose following a disagreement between some members of the two clans over a piece of land that had been earmarked to be awarded a certificate of customary ownership under a programme that is being implemented by a non-governmental organization operating in the area.

The suspects were picked up from their hideout during a police crackdown. Although the deceased was rushed to Omugo health centre IV in a critical condition, he later died on Sunday.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Region Police Spokesperson says the suspects were initially detained for attempted murder but however they have now been charged with murder.

Vincent Okot, the LCIII Chairperson of Uriama sub-county has described the incident as unfortunate. He however called for an amicable and peaceful solution to the conflict.

Over the past years, Uriama sub-county is one of the lower administrative units that is overwhelmed with land dispute cases.

In July 2020, several people were arrested by a joint force of Police and Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF, following a border conflict between the people of Uriama sub-county in Terego district and counterparts in Rigbo sub county, Madi Okollo district.

****

URN