Serie A: Conte under pressure to reaffirm job position as Inter visit Sassuolo

Saturday 28 November

17:00: Sassuolo v Internazionale

20:00: Benevento v Juventus

22:45: Atalanta v Hellas Verona

Sunday 29 November

14:30: Lazio v Udinese

17:00: Bologna v Crotone

18:00: Milan v Fiorentina

20:00: Cagliari v Spezia

22:45: Napoli v Roma

Monday 30 November

20:30: Torino v Sampdoria

22:45: Genoa v Parma

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Italy’s top game of the weekend is the Round 9 opener on the afternoon of Saturday 28 November, as Sassuolo welcome Internazionale to the MAPEI Stadium. The Neroverdi have been one of Serie A’s surprise packages so far this season and will be eager to underline that status with a victory over the Nerazzurri – something they have managed in four of their last six home matches against Inter.

Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi has urged his team to enjoy their current situation, while also keeping their heads down and sticking to the principles that have worked so well for them thus far in 2020-21.

“We have to enter the pitch with the desire to play well, to win, to take care of the details and without any form of superficiality and carelessness,” he explained. “We have to live the moment with happiness and enthusiasm, not neglecting anything in our attention, not thinking of ourselves as better than we actually are.

“If we were to feel better, I would lose my head. At the same time, we must play with joy and awareness of the fact that everything we are doing we have conquered; no one is giving us anything.”

Elsewhere in Italy this weekend, champions Juventus will fancy their chances of picking up three points on the road when they visit Stadio Ciro Vigorito to take on Benevento. Juve manager Andrea Pirlo has called on his players to be “less selfish” in their outlook.

“I am someone who talks a lot with the players, then they go on the pitch and the choices are theirs. But it is important that these choices are right: we need to be less selfish and close games earlier,” Pirlo stated.

The weekend will also feature Atalanta, Lazio and Milan at home to Hellas Verona, Udinese and Fiorentina respectively, while the late match on Sunday is a potential thriller between Napoli and Roma – the Neapolitans will be desperately hoping that star striker Victor Osimhen recovers from the shoulder and arm injuries he sustained on international duty earlier this month.