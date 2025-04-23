Senior three student remanded for impersonating Hamis Kiggundu on TikTok

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has remanded an 18-year-old Senior Three student, Ruth Nandase, to Luzira Prison for impersonating businessman Hamis Kiggundu. Nandase was remanded alongside Babu Maniharah, 33, a builder, who was charged with impersonation and cheating.

The two who are residents of Bugabwe village, Nakigo Sub-county in Iganga District were on Wednesday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, where they denied the charges contrary to Section 354(1) of the Penal Code Act and cheating contrary to Section 287 of the same Act.

Prosecution alleges that Nandase, Babu, and others still on the run, allegedly posed as Hamis Kiggundu of Hamis Enterprises Limited to defraud people in Kampala’s Central Division between 2023 and February 2024. The suspects are jointly charged with Frank Sempa, who was remanded earlier by the same court.

The court heard that one of the victims, Shafic Kawooya, was allegedly defrauded of 50,000 shillings by Frank Sempa, who claimed to be Hamis Kiggundu and promised to secure a loan for him. The impersonation was discovered after Karim Serugo, the Public Relations Officer at Hamis Enterprises, encountered a person posing as Ham on TikTok and reported it to the police.

The records before the Court indicate that police tracked down Nandase and Babu on their way to Iganga, and they were brought to Kampala Central Police Station, where they spent some days before their production in Court.

However, since Nandase and Babu had no sureties in court, they were remanded to Luzira Prison until April 28th 2025.

State Attorney Ivan Kyazze informed the Court that investigations are still ongoing.

Under the Ugandan Penal Code Act, a person found guilty of personation can face imprisonment of up to seven years.

URN