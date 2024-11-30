Semei Kakungulu museum officially opens

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Semei Kakungulu Museum has been inaugurated in Kasanvu Cell on Gangama Hill, Mbale City. The museum serves as a cultural and educational hub, preserving and showcasing artifacts such as bones, spears, and arrows for public enrichment and scientific significance.

Semei Kakungulu was a colonial agent who helped to bring parts of Eastern Uganda under the British colonial rule. He finally settled at Gangama Hill in Mbale City’s Northern Division where his remains were buried. Speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony on Thursday, Tom Butime, the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, emphasized the museum’s importance in enhancing tourism in Mbale City and the eastern tourism circuit.

“The opening of the museum will enrich our tourism products, especially for Mbale City and the eastern tourism route. Mbale City will register an increase in visitors, contributing to revenue growth and creating job opportunities for our people,” Butime remarked. The museum is also expected to advance government efforts to safeguard and promote Uganda’s cultural heritage.

Butime highlighted its potential to stimulate local economic growth, create jobs, and provide a platform for cultural exchange. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Minister of Tourism, local leaders, the Country Director of the British Council, Mbale City officials, the Inzu Ya Masaba cultural institution, Buganda Kingdom representatives, the Uganda Tourism Board, tour operators, and members of the local community.

Barbra Babweteera, the Executive Director of the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU), highlighted the museum’s focus on environmental conservation amidst the climate change challenges facing the country. “Semei Kakungulu’s legacy will inspire future generations to take action,” she said. Mbale City Mayor, Cassim Namugali, called the museum’s opening a significant boost to the National Development Plan IV projects, which prioritize tourism. He noted that the museum would attract tourists, generate revenue, and create employment opportunities across all demographics.

Asumin Nasike, the Mbale Resident City Commissioner, emphasized that the preservation of local history and culture through the museum will serve as a valuable resource for the community and visitors, aiding the city’s development. Millicent Mugabi, Country Director of the British Council Uganda, lauded the Cultural Protection Fund for its vision of putting people at the heart of cultural heritage protection.

She acknowledged the museum’s establishment as a partnership between the CCFU, the Semei Kakungulu family, and the International National Trusts Organization (INTO), with financial support from the British Council’s Cultural Protection Fund. The project, titled “Withstanding Change: Heritage Amongst Climate Uncertainty,” aimed to restore and safeguard the Semei Kakungulu heritage site from climate change effects.

It has transformed the site into a public museum demonstrating local practices and indigenous knowledge effective in combating climate change. The museum celebrates the life and contributions of Semei Kakungulu, a prominent figure in Uganda’s history. It highlights his environmental conservation efforts, including his advocacy for tree planting, particularly the mvule tree, his military leadership in expanding British rule in eastern Uganda, and his promotion of Christianity through the establishment of the “Abayudaya” sect, practicing Orthodox Judaism. Kakungulu was also a staunch advocate for modern medicine, education, and agriculture.

The Semei Kakungulu Museum is anticipated to draw both domestic and international tourists, boosting Uganda’s tourism sector and driving local economic growth. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), global tourist arrivals are projected to reach 1.8 billion by 2030, with city tourism being a key contributor to this growth.

